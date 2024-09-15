Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 44,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.22. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

