Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,854 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

