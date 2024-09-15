Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 234,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

