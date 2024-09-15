Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,990 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

