Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 547 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

