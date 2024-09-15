Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $359,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $10,957,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

