Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.98 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

