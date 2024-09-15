Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

