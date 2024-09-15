Popcat (SOL) Price Reaches $0.70 (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $683.25 million and approximately $66.38 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.73648903 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $65,527,545.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

