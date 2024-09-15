Powerledger Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.42 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $92.95 million and $5.42 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00257239 BTC.
Powerledger Profile
Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.
Buying and Selling Powerledger
