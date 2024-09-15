PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. PPL comprises 12.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of PPL worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in PPL by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

PPL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.