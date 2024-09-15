Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

