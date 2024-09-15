Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
