Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.67 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $332.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

