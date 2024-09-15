Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,767 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

