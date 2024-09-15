Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $38.31 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 56,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.09. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

