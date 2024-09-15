Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $55,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

