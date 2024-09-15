Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,431 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,302,000 after buying an additional 554,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

