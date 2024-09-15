Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $92,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

