Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

