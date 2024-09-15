Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

MLM stock opened at $520.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

