Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

