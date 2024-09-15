Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 367 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $378.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.72.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

