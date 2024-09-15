Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.