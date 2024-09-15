Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

