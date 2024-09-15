Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

