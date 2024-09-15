Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

