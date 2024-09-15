Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises about 2.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,808,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 348,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

