Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.