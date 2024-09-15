Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

EMR stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

