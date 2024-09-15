Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
