PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Critical Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A PubMatic 7.08% 6.92% 3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and PubMatic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PubMatic $267.01 million 2.71 $8.88 million $0.21 69.43

Analyst Recommendations

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A PubMatic 0 3 4 0 2.57

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.16, suggesting that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

