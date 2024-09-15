Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 138.8% in August

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,737 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

