Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 138.8% in August

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.74.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.