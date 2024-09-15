Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $198.24 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Qubic has a total market cap of $198.24 million and $990,532.20 worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 113,630,426,515,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,683,898,584,577 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 113,630,426,515,703 with 111,683,898,584,577 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000178 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,362,992.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

