Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 319.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

