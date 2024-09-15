Quilter Plc Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.74 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

