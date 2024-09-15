QUINT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,928.74 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One QUINT token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $4,928.74 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

