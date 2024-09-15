Rarible (RARI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $522,085.13

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Rarible has a market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $522,085.13 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00258892 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.
Buying and Selling Rarible
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.
