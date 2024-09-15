Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 3,671 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

