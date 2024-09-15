Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $58,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $50.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

