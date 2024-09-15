Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $107,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

