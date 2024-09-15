Rathbones Group PLC Has $44.20 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

