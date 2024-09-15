Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,426 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $169,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

NYSE:PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

