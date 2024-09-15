Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

