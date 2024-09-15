Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 34,063 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $68,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

