Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $179.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

