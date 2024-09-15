Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 858 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.