Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 554,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $80,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

