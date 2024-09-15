Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

