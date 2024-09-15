Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

